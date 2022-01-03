Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
aboodi vesakaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salem, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
salem
tamil nadu
india
speaker
soundsystem
soundscape
sound wave
white sky
voice
sound
sounds
speakers
sky clouds
Sky Backgrounds
speaker grille
audio speaker
electronics
lamp
brass section
musical instrument
Backgrounds
Related collections
Apple
157 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture