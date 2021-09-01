Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Social History Archive
@socialhistoryarchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Baby Images & Photos
antique
chil
glass lantern slide
bath
waving
smiling
Vintage Backgrounds
social history
tin bath
1930s
childhood
Historical Photos & Images
bathtime
human
People Images & Pictures
face
tub
bathtub
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
My Universe
82 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers