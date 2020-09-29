Go to Nguyen's profile
@jannevele
Download free
black telephone booth in front of glass window
black telephone booth in front of glass window
Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland, New ZealandPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

InSHAPE
762 photos · Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking