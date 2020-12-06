Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Moses Nyagota
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hiding in the cold stone town
Related tags
zanzibar
tanzania
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Cat Images & Pictures
mammal
manx
abyssinian
Free pictures
Related collections
Sea Me Now 🌊
189 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sea
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women
1,525 photos
· Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls
251 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures