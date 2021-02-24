Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitolda Klein
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published
on
February 24, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
lily of the valley flower with morning dew
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
moscow
россия
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
HQ Background Images
closeup
HD Color Wallpapers
day
drops
environment
flora
may
HD White Wallpapers
wild
copy space
droplet
Free stock photos
Related collections
May
23 photos
· Curated by Katerina Meccano
may
plant
Flower Images
homeopathics medicinal plants minerals other
17 photos
· Curated by Anne Sash
plant
Flower Images
flora
Flowers
31 photos
· Curated by bebeblanche coco
Flower Images
plant
blossom