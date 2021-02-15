Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Parker Hilton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
prayer flags
tibet
bhuddism
prayer
Flag Images & Pictures
Flag Images & Pictures
symbol
Toys Pictures
kite
Animals Images & Pictures
flying
Birds Images
adventure
leisure activities
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Expressive Expanses
334 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images