Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sigmund
@sigmund
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Google, Pixel 4a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
hat
People Images & Pictures
human
sun hat
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Deep thinking
821 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Double Exposures
211 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers