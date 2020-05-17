Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Akhilesh Joshi
@ajfotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladakh, Leh
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
#ladakh #landscape #lehladakh #kashmir #india #mountain
Related tags
ladakh
leh
Nature Images
outdoors
land
weather
HD Blue Wallpapers
plateau
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
cumulus
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
road
gravel
dirt road
Landscape Images & Pictures
azure sky
Free stock photos
Related collections
Feathered & Furred
323 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers