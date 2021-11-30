Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronica White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cornwall, UK
Published
15d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A highland cow looks towards the camera
Related tags
cornwall
uk
Animals Images & Pictures
farm
farming
uk farm
england
english farm
agriculture
sheep
farm animal
Cow Images & Pictures
highland cow
HD Grey Wallpapers
bull
mammal
cattle
yak
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
blooming life
128 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban