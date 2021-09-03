Milkyway shot passing over a foreground tree. This is a stacked composite of 30 shots, each of 15s exposure time (so total equivalent exposure time is 450 seconds). Originally taken at Maleny - Queensland Sunshine Coast hinterland. I originally had a single exposure shot of the same area but it was quite noisy, due to the high ISO (6400). This version has significantly less shot noise, as the aligned images are median blended to reduce noise to a minimum without being adversely affected by outlier pixel intensities. Taken in Maleny Australia. Not an official dark dky reserve, but good enough.