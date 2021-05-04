These stone walls are the remains of the Ophir mill, just south of Washoe City between Reno and Carson City on the east side of Highway 395. These ruins are of a building that some say was the assay office and a wall of white granite stone. The town started in 1861, vied to be county seat the following year but was a ghost town some 10 years later. This composition was taken with a Nikon D610, at 50mm, f2.8 with the Milky Way stacked with 12 images. Foreground was 2 images focus stacked with each at 2 minute exposures. The horizon looks to be at sun set, however these images were taken at 1:45am