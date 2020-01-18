Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Fernandez
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
Published on
January 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chinese Flower Shop and Laundromat
Related collections
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos
· Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos
· Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
shoe
footwear
shenzhen
guangdong
china
shop
kiosk
shelf
furniture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos