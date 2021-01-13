Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
おにぎり
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chinese Evergreen
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
Nature Images
aperture
closeups
chinese evergreen
evergreen
houseplant
closeup
bud
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
aloe
Free pictures
Related collections
Flowers Contained
1,077 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
lines
54 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Texturizing
338 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds