Go to Benjamin Pazdernik's profile
@benpazdernik
Download free
green trees beside lake under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Marimetsa raba matkarada, Risti, Estonia
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A big lake serves as a perfect mirror for the sky above.

Related collections

Traveling
364 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking