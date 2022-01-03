Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Patung Garuda Wisnu Kencana, Ungasan, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
patung garuda wisnu kencana
ungasan
badung regency
bali
indonesia
outdoors
Nature Images
rock
path
HD Scenery Wallpapers
architecture
building
road
cliff
monastery
housing
Buddha Images
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor