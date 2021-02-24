Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manuel Chinchilla
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
figure of man carrying a syringe
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
covid 19
Brown Backgrounds
injection
People Images & Pictures
human
plot
Toys Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Medix
6 photos · Curated by salma elsharkawy
medix
injection
syringe
covid
39 photos · Curated by frnk alt
covid
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
8 photos · Curated by Dr Jan Eppingstall
covid-19
current event
covid19