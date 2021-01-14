Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Akash Choudhary
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
different view of Taj Mahal as per my camera
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
dome
building
architecture
mosque
monument
tomb
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ode to Simplicity
4,089 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds