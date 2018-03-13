In the summer of 2017 I set out to walk 1200 miles along the coast of California, from it’s border with Oregon, to it’s border with Mexico. It was to be a true adventure. I slept wherever I could hide away, I was always looking for clean water. This was taken on my third day. After discovering that the trail I had hoped to take was blocked due to a landslide, I started the day by backtracking over a mile to reach highway 101, and then began a slow 7 miles on the shoulder of 101 as it climbed away from sea level into the mountains. By the end of 13 miles total that day, it hurt just to exist.