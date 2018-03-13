Go to Spencer Backman's profile
Available for hire
Download free
curve road beside trees
curve road beside trees
Del Norte County Fairgrounds, Crescent City, United StatesPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

In the summer of 2017 I set out to walk 1200 miles along the coast of California, from it’s border with Oregon, to it’s border with Mexico. It was to be a true adventure. I slept wherever I could hide away, I was always looking for clean water. This was taken on my third day. After discovering that the trail I had hoped to take was blocked due to a landslide, I started the day by backtracking over a mile to reach highway 101, and then began a slow 7 miles on the shoulder of 101 as it climbed away from sea level into the mountains. By the end of 13 miles total that day, it hurt just to exist.

Related collections

Summer Road Trip
18 photos · Curated by sara ackermann
trip
Summer Images & Pictures
road
Road Trip || Alternative On Wheels
33 photos · Curated by Mikael Doust
trip
road
road trip
Outdoor Rec
1,686 photos · Curated by Brittney Heggie
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking