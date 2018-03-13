In the summer of 2017 I set out to walk 1200 miles along the coast of California, from it’s border with Oregon, to it’s border with Mexico. It was to be a true adventure. I slept wherever I could hide away, I was always looking for clean water. This was taken on my third day. After discovering that the trail I had hoped to take was blocked due to a landslide, I started the day by backtracking over a mile to reach highway 101, and then began a slow 7 miles on the shoulder of 101 as it climbed away from sea level into the mountains. By the end of 13 miles total that day, it hurt just to exist.
Related collections