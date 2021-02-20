Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Maksimov juvnsky
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Gold Wallpapers
second world war
beautifully
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
for computer
second world
world war ii
ww2
victory ussr
victory
60 years of war
65 years of war
anniversary
veteran of labor
certificate
real
original
valiant labor
советский союз
Public domain images
Related collections
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street