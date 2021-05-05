Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Slim Emcee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I took this while on the Swiss Mountains. Enjoy!
Related tags
switzerland
Nature Images
hiking
photooftheday
naturewalk
Love Images
bluesky
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
finger
blossom
Flower Images
outdoors
apparel
clothing
vegetation
photography
photo
face
Public domain images
Related collections
Flowers, Nature, Whimsical
56 photos
· Curated by Ameli Antoinette
Flower Images
plant
blossom
People
126 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea