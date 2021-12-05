Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorena Preda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
România
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colorful autumn colors and shades of mountain trees
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
românia
outdoors
HD Mountain Wallpapers
foggy mountain
foggy forest
fog
fall trees
Fall Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
romania
romanian mountains
HD Landscape Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain landscape
Mountain Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
view
autumn leaves
Free stock photos
Related collections
in the wild
53 photos · Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Gradient Nation
1,608 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
B&W
139 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human