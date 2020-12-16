Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giusi Borrasi
@giusiborrasi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kenya, Kenya
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The King!
Related tags
kenya
Lion Images
tsavo est
wild
savana
africa
king
safari
wild animals
trip
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Tiger Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers