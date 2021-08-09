Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Oslo, Norway
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
concrete
floor
flooring
tabletop
furniture
machine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Globes and Maps
149 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images