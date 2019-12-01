Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alyona Bogomolova
@alyonabogomolova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uusikirkko, Ленинградская область, Россия
Published
on
December 1, 2019
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fern leaf
Related tags
uusikirkko
ленинградская область
россия
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
папоротник
лист
листья
осень
HD Autumn Wallpapers
сырой лес
осенние листья
желтые листья
Fall Images & Pictures
wet
HD Forest Wallpapers
лес
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Happy Feet
117 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
The View from In Here
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
spooky
571 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
spooky
Halloween Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures