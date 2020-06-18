Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
SQ He
@melantha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, PowerShot G16
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
lotus
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
pond
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
lily
pond lily
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
lotus
127 photos
· Curated by Guru Prasad
lotu
Flower Images
blossom
Art Practice
268 photos
· Curated by Birdy
HD Art Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Lotus
77 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
lotu
plant
Flower Images