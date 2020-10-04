Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Avi Theret
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Badrinath, Uttarakhand, India
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A view of Badrinath at dusk.
Related tags
india
badrinath
uttarakhand
Landscape Images & Pictures
himalayas
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
ice
building
peak
housing
monastery
architecture
HD Snow Wallpapers
slope
Public domain images
Related collections
Landscape
9 photos
· Curated by Avi Theret
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
India
5 photos
· Curated by Avi Theret
india
architecture
building
Uttarakhand
48 photos
· Curated by Mrinal Naithani
uttarakhand
india
outdoor