Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Published on
February 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Green striped leaf background
Share
Info
Related collections
Flowers, Plants
768 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
Flower Images
plant
flora
Ferns
57 photos
· Curated by Patricia Malm
fern
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaves and Seeds
43 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Martin
leafe
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
bush
outdoors
Nature Images
rug
Tree Images & Pictures
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
annonaceae
planter
herbs
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images