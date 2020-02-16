Go to Annie Spratt's profile
@anniespratt
Download free
green and white leaf plant
green and white leaf plant
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green striped leaf background

Related collections

Flowers, Plants
768 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
Flower Images
plant
flora
Ferns
57 photos · Curated by Patricia Malm
fern
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaves and Seeds
43 photos · Curated by Stephanie Martin
leafe
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking