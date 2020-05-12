Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Katarina K.
@kuzmitjeva
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos
· Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Frontal Facades
194 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
geranium
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
Leaf Backgrounds
iris
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
greenery
blooming
Nature Images
Spring Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
HD Green Wallpapers
Free pictures