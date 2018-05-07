I normally shoot a Canon 5D MKIII, but recently acquired an Olympus OMD EM1 MKII. I wanted something a bit lighter for travel purposes, and I already had tons of glass from my Olympus OMD EM5 kit. However, the EM5 just wasn’t cutting it anymore. My biggest gripe with the EM5 is how difficult it is to hold for someone that has large hands. The EM1 MKII feels great in my hands and delivers from a quality point of view. I decided to go on a small photo adventure with the EM1 MKII and the most excellent Olympus 12-40 f/2.8 lens. It’s such a great combo! Highly recommended!