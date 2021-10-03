Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katelyn Greer
@katelyn_g
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
duck
Spring Images & Pictures
ducklings
chicks
baby animal photography
HD Green Wallpapers
wild
wild animal
ducks
duck family
baby animals
baby animal
Grass Backgrounds
duckling
duck face
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Birds Images
mallard
beak
Backgrounds
Related collections
Metaphorical
52 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Technology
269 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers
Patterns and Textures
425 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images