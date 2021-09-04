Unsplash Home
Gorokhovets, Vladimir Oblast, Russia
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
gorokhovets
vladimir oblast
russia
monastery
icon
church
faitch
ancient
gorokhovetz
monochrome
russian
spire
steeple
architecture
building
tower
housing
dome
cathedral
church
Orthodox churches, religion, Russian faith, relics
16 photos
· Curated by Yura Timoshenko
faith
Religion Images
orthodox
Travel to Russian old towns, Golden Ring
6 photos
· Curated by Yura Timoshenko
russian
building
russium
Black and white monochrome artsy-fartsy
64 photos
· Curated by Yura Timoshenko
monochrome
human
HD Art Wallpapers