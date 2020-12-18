Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeromey Balderrama
@balderromey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
soil
archaeology
HD Green Wallpapers
flagstone
slate
ground
outdoors
rubble
ruins
crypt
Backgrounds
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos · Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Black & White
77 photos · Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
1,729 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers