Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dimitry Anikin
@anikinearthwalker
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaltenleutgeben, Austria
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Canon EOS 30D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abandoned cement factory in Kaltenleutgeben, Austria.
Related tags
kaltenleutgeben
austria
urbex
road
building
freeway
urban
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
office building
highway
asphalt
tarmac
street
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers