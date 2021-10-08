Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Tsukanova
@annabell_flem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rain on leafs
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kyiv
ukraine
HD Autumn Wallpapers
rain
Leaf Backgrounds
drops
Nature Images
wet
greenery
kiev
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
araceae
anthurium
Free stock photos
Related collections
Magical
31 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,506 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Digital Marketing
83 photos · Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work