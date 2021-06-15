Go to Cristina Carrillo's profile
@osa_fotos
Download free
green leaves plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

palm
garden
HD Wallpapers
pothos
monstera
vegetation
plant
rainforest
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Jungle Backgrounds
bush
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
grove
Backgrounds

Related collections

humaya
55 photos · Curated by Marina Harmon
humaya
plant
outdoor
Plants
11 photos · Curated by Alyssa Cesa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
Humaya
80 photos · Curated by Nick Clark
humaya
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking