Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Carrillo
@osa_fotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Green
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palm
garden
HD Wallpapers
pothos
monstera
vegetation
plant
rainforest
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Jungle Backgrounds
bush
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
grove
Backgrounds
Related collections
humaya
55 photos · Curated by Marina Harmon
humaya
plant
outdoor
Plants
11 photos · Curated by Alyssa Cesa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
Humaya
80 photos · Curated by Nick Clark
humaya
plant
outdoor