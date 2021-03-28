Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Sherman
@melanieclark
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Female Red-winged Blackbird gathering cattail fluff to line nest
Related tags
ridgefield national wildlife refuge
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
waterfowl
blackbird
agelaius
grouse
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
finch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Vegan
154 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures