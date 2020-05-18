Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Zinchenko
@sftsrocks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Morskie Oko, Bukowina Tatrzańska, Poland
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Apple, iPhone SE
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Morskie Oko, PL
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake morskie oko
bukowina tatrzańska
poland
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
ice
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Devices
60 photos · Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
In the mountains
53 photos · Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor