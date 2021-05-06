Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mental health
mental health matters
mental health awareness
Feelings Images
negative feelings
emotions
negative emotions
HD Grey Wallpapers
poster
advertisement
flyer
Paper Backgrounds
brochure
text
Public domain images
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,563 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
tone
neutral
plant
random idk anymore
154 photos
· Curated by moons
human
outdoor
Brown Backgrounds
Psychische Krankheiten
16 photos
· Curated by Katrin Stern
HD Grey Wallpapers
mental health
text