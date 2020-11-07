Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alt-Wiedikon, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
November 7, 2020
FC7203
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
alt-wiedikon
schweiz
aerial view
town
HD City Wallpapers
crossing
wiedikon
aerial photography
zurich
aerial
bus
trolleybus
kreis 3
vbz
Brown Backgrounds
road
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
All images
196 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Aerial Drone
1,243 photos
· Curated by Kravio
drone
aerial
outdoor
Zürich
80 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich