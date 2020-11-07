Go to Patrick Federi's profile
@federi
Download free
aerial view of cars on road during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Alt-Wiedikon, Zürich, Schweiz
Published on FC7203
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

All images
196 photos · Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Aerial Drone
1,243 photos · Curated by Kravio
drone
aerial
outdoor
Zürich
80 photos · Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking