Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julian Schiemann
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Himalayas
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Big basket of red hot chili peppers drying in the sun in the Himalayas.
Related collections
At Home
95 photos
· Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
HD Grey Wallpapers
House Images
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human