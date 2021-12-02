Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
birch
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mountains
101 photos
· Curated by Daniel Mayo
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
outdoor
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
Tokyo
72 photos
· Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building