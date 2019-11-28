Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ronan Kruithof
@ronank
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Utrecht, Netherlands
Published
on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chef rolling out a piece of aluminum paper.
Related tags
utrecht
netherlands
chef
kitchen
chopping
knife
professional
working
preparation
chef’s-knife
HD White Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
the netherlands
aluminium
aluminium foil
man
male
composition
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Account Transfer Content
69 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Griffin
human
Food Images & Pictures
drink
People
154 photos
· Curated by MF SPAWN
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
CULINARY U
101 photos
· Curated by EVELYN ROSAS
culinary
Food Images & Pictures
dessert