Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thao Phan T. Phuong
@chuottharo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Việt Nam
Published
on
July 18, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tran Le Xuan Palace in Dalat, Lam Dong, Vietnam.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dalat
lâm đồng
việt nam
swimming pool
single woman
vietnam
stadium
minimal background
Minimalist Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
floor
flooring
HD Water Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals and Emotions
43 photos · Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
Winter Wonderland
72 photos · Curated by Kirill
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor