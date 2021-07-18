Go to Thao Phan T. Phuong's profile
@chuottharo
Download free
man in black t-shirt and black pants sitting on white and blue floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Việt Nam
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tran Le Xuan Palace in Dalat, Lam Dong, Vietnam.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dalat
lâm đồng
việt nam
swimming pool
single woman
vietnam
stadium
minimal background
Minimalist Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
floor
flooring
HD Water Wallpapers
Creative Commons images

Related collections

A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking