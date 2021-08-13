Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniela Seegel
@dani_seegel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
germany
Tree Images & Pictures
loneliness
hazy
bench
fog
winter landscape
Nature Images
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Photos for Parent Bloggers
241 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures