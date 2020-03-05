Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pema Gyamtsho
@pgyamtsho
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thimphu, Bhutan
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of a flower
Related tags
thimphu
bhutan
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
amaryllidaceae
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man