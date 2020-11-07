Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mick Haupt
@rocinante_11
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Newbury Neck, Surry, ME, USA
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The stone wall that got me to stop my car.
Related tags
newbury neck
surry
me
usa
wall
Nature Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
dry stone wall
natural
fence
Landscape Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
grassland
stone wall
countryside
meadow
farm
rural
rock
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature Wallpaper
96 photos
· Curated by L B
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
GEN
984 photos
· Curated by bhaskar ud
gen
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
landscape
490 photos
· Curated by bethany milam
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant