Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Lee
@guoshiwushuang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M (Typ 240)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
#edition
#trip
Travel Images
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
#colour
Flower Images
furniture
closet
cupboard
shelf
cabinet
table
china cabinet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Halloween
117 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
See Not My Eyes
1,298 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Livestock and Agriculture
199 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures