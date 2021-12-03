Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ornament
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Holiday Backgrounds
festive
Love Images
gift
season
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas Tree Images
abies
fir
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos · Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Reflections
175 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake