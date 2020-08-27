Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Cuoco
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Tōdai-ji, 406-1 Zoshicho, Nara, Japan
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
In awe of Bishamonten Statue
Related collections
NARA
47 photos
· Curated by emon X
nara
japan
plant
Vertical World
45 photos
· Curated by Elaine Baran
vertical
outdoor
building
Kalender
47 photos
· Curated by Michael Link
kalender
human
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
nara
japan
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Horse Images
building
architecture
temple
tōdai-ji
406-1 zoshicho
todaji
bishamonten
Buddha Images
Travel Images
solo travel
statue
bishamonten statue
buddhist temple
Public domain images