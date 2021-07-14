Go to emilia igartua's profile
@helloemilia
Download free
grayscale photo of person wearing hat in the middle of plants
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bali, Indonesia
Published on Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Flower picker in local, rural area of Bali, Indonesia.

Related collections

pink
138 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
BOTANICAL
316 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking